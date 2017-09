July 1(Reuters) - Retail Estates SA :

* Completes on Tuesday the acquisition of 9 retail parks. The 69 retail properties were acquired for an amount of 129 million euros ($143.69 million)

* Properties represent an expected annual rental income of 7.94 million euros

* The proceeds of the capital increase of 28 May 2015, an amount of 76.21 million euros, are entirely invested

