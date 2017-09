July 1 (Reuters) - Cafom SA :

* Reported on Tuesday an H1 net income of 1.9 million euros ($2.12 million), up by 46.1 percent

* H1 consolidated revenue is 207 million euros, up by 9.2 percent

* H1 EBITDA is 9.6 million euros, up by 5.5 pct

