BRIEF-Anite FY adjusted pretax profit 22.7 mln stg vs 14.9 mln stg

July 1 (Reuters) -

* Announces its final results for year ended 30 April 2015

* Adjusted revenue 118.4 mln stg (2014: 109.2 mln stg)

* Adjusted EBITDA 30.7 mln stg (2014: 24 mln stg)

* Adjusted operating profit 22.7 mln stg (2014: 15.3 mln stg)

* Adjusted profit before tax 22.7 mln stg (2014: 14.9 mln stg)

* Adjusted closing order book 32.9 mln stg (2014: 32.5 mln stg)

* Current trading- Market conditions continue to be mixed. Year has started in line with expectations

* In accordance with the terms of the recommended cash offer from Keysight, the Board is not proposing the payment of a final dividend (2014: 1.265 pence). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: