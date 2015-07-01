FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anite FY adjusted pretax profit 22.7 mln stg vs 14.9 mln stg
#Earnings Season
July 1, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Anite FY adjusted pretax profit 22.7 mln stg vs 14.9 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) -

* Announces its final results for year ended 30 April 2015

* Adjusted revenue 118.4 mln stg (2014: 109.2 mln stg)

* Adjusted EBITDA 30.7 mln stg (2014: 24 mln stg)

* Adjusted operating profit 22.7 mln stg (2014: 15.3 mln stg)

* Adjusted profit before tax 22.7 mln stg (2014: 14.9 mln stg)

* Adjusted closing order book 32.9 mln stg (2014: 32.5 mln stg)

* Current trading- Market conditions continue to be mixed. Year has started in line with expectations

* In accordance with the terms of the recommended cash offer from Keysight, the Board is not proposing the payment of a final dividend (2014: 1.265 pence). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

