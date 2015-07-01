FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fullsix transfers its branch to a unit
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
July 1, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fullsix transfers its branch to a unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1(Reuters) - Fullsix SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that it conferred its branch called “Relationship Marketing & Advertising” to a newly created FullDigi Srl, a company owned in 100 percent by Fullsix

* Value of the branch transferred is estimated at 3,480,000 euros ($3.87 million)

* Fullsix subscribed for capital increase of FullDigi Srl worth in total 3,480,000 euros

* The transfer of the company’s branch to take place on June 30

Source text: bit.ly/1JsAWI8

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8990 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.