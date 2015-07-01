BRIEF-Fullsix transfers its branch to a unit

July 1(Reuters) - Fullsix SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that it conferred its branch called “Relationship Marketing & Advertising” to a newly created FullDigi Srl, a company owned in 100 percent by Fullsix

* Value of the branch transferred is estimated at 3,480,000 euros ($3.87 million)

* Fullsix subscribed for capital increase of FullDigi Srl worth in total 3,480,000 euros

* The transfer of the company’s branch to take place on June 30

Source text: bit.ly/1JsAWI8

