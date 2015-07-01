FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow raises RUB 13.2 bln in IPO
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow raises RUB 13.2 bln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1(Reuters) - Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM) :

* Announces that it has completed the initial public offering of its ordinary shares on the Moscow Exchange

* CBM has raised 13.2 billion roubles ($237.93 million) during the offering completed on June 30

* As a result of the offering, bank’s free float of the shares will stand at circa 18.8 pct

* Based on the offer price of 3.62 roubles per share, CBM’s market capitalisation is 70.2 billion

* More than 450 orders have been placed by investors during CBM’s IPO.

* VTB Capital was the sole global coordinator and bookrunner of the offering

* REGION GROUP and ATON Investment Company acted as co-lead managers of the offering

Source text - bit.ly/1IsdsnV

Further company coverage:

$1 = 55.4780 roubles Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.