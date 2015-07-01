BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow raises RUB 13.2 bln in IPO

July 1(Reuters) - Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM) :

* Announces that it has completed the initial public offering of its ordinary shares on the Moscow Exchange

* CBM has raised 13.2 billion roubles ($237.93 million) during the offering completed on June 30

* As a result of the offering, bank’s free float of the shares will stand at circa 18.8 pct

* Based on the offer price of 3.62 roubles per share, CBM’s market capitalisation is 70.2 billion

* More than 450 orders have been placed by investors during CBM’s IPO.

* VTB Capital was the sole global coordinator and bookrunner of the offering

* REGION GROUP and ATON Investment Company acted as co-lead managers of the offering

Source text - bit.ly/1IsdsnV

Further company coverage: