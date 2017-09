July 1 (Reuters) - Trabzonspor Sportif Yatirim ve Futbol Isletmeciligi Ticaret AS

* Signs player Stephane M‘bia Etoundi until 2017-2018 season (for 3 years)

* To pay 2.2 million euros ($2.44 million) signing fee, 2.6 million euros guarantee fee for each season and 5,000 euros for each match

($1 = 0.9020 euros)