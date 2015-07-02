FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Columbus buys US consulting company
July 2, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Columbus buys US consulting company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 02 (Reuters) - Columbus A/S :

* Said on Wednesday acquires Sherwood Systems, a US consulting company

* Said acquisition price is $1 million of which $0.5 million had been paid at closing, the remaining payment to be paid during the subsequent two years

* Acquisition was financed by Columbus’ own available funds

* Sees acquisition to contribute with revenue of about $1 million and EBITDA before share-based payment of about $0.1 million in remaining six months of the year

* Maintains the previously announced guidance of revenue in the level of 1.03 billion Danish crowns ($152.80 million) and EBITDA before share-based payment in the level of 94 million crowns in 2015

$1 = 6.7397 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

