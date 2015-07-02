FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of 24 companies due to not published FY reports
#Financials
July 2, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of 24 companies due to not published FY reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Wednesday it resolved to suspend trading of shares of Abpol Company Polska SA, Agtes SA, Air Market SA, Art New Media SA, Artefe SA , Baumal Group SA, Colomedica SA, De Molen SA, Formula8 SA, Futuris SA, GC Investment SA, Geoinvent SA, Kampa SA , Nemex SA, Nicolas Games SA, ORPHEE SA, Progres Investment SA, Runicom SA , Silesia One SA, Taxus Fund SA, Twigonet Europe SE, VEDIA SA, West Real Estate SA, Weglopex Holding SA

* Trading of the companies is suspended until the day after they publish their FY 2014 financial reports

Source text: bit.ly/1Hxtkoi

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

