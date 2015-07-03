FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Softmatic appoints Maik Brockmann to board, Oliver Wiederhold resigns
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
July 3, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Softmatic appoints Maik Brockmann to board, Oliver Wiederhold resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Softmatic AG :

* Said on Thursday Supervisory Board appointed Maik Brockmann to the board with immediate effect till June 30, 2016

* Said Sole Member of Management Board, Oliver Wiederhold, resigned on July 2, effective immediately

* Said entire Supervisory Board consisting of Martin Helfrich, Wilhelm Nachtigall and Farhad Tahami intends to step down on July 3, with effect from July 31

* Said LIVIA Corporate Development SE had completed with core shareholders of Softmatic share purchase contracts for acquisition of about 56.65 pct of shares in Softmatic

* Said LIVIA Corporate Development SE intends to make a public tender offer for shares of Softmatic

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.