BRIEF-Softmatic appoints Maik Brockmann to board, Oliver Wiederhold resigns

* Said on Thursday Supervisory Board appointed Maik Brockmann to the board with immediate effect till June 30, 2016

* Said Sole Member of Management Board, Oliver Wiederhold, resigned on July 2, effective immediately

* Said entire Supervisory Board consisting of Martin Helfrich, Wilhelm Nachtigall and Farhad Tahami intends to step down on July 3, with effect from July 31

* Said LIVIA Corporate Development SE had completed with core shareholders of Softmatic share purchase contracts for acquisition of about 56.65 pct of shares in Softmatic

* Said LIVIA Corporate Development SE intends to make a public tender offer for shares of Softmatic

