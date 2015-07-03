BRIEF-CapVest and Lantmännen decrease stakes in Scandi Standard

July 3 (Reuters) - CapVest and Lantmännen:

* Says Kansas Holding B.V. (CapVest) and Lantmännen Kycklinginvest AB (publ) (Lantmännen), have sold 2,106,781 and 1,893,219 shares in Scandi Standard AB (publ) respectively

* Shares were sold via accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors in Sweden

* Shares were sold at 48 Swedish crowns per share

* After transaction CapVest and Lantmännen own 6,931,615 and 6,228,963 shares in Scandi Standard respectively, corresponding to 11.5 pct and 10.4 pct of share capital and votes

