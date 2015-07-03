FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CapVest and Lantmännen decrease stakes in Scandi Standard
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 3, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CapVest and Lantmännen decrease stakes in Scandi Standard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - CapVest and Lantmännen:

* Says Kansas Holding B.V. (CapVest) and Lantmännen Kycklinginvest AB (publ) (Lantmännen), have sold 2,106,781 and 1,893,219 shares in Scandi Standard AB (publ) respectively

* Shares were sold via accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors in Sweden

* Shares were sold at 48 Swedish crowns per share

* After transaction CapVest and Lantmännen own 6,931,615 and 6,228,963 shares in Scandi Standard respectively, corresponding to 11.5 pct and 10.4 pct of share capital and votes

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.