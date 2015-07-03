FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Soho Development signs contract for management of part of Progress FIZAN investment portfolio
#Financials
July 3, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Soho Development signs contract for management of part of Progress FIZAN investment portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3(Reuters) - Soho Development SA :

* Said on Thursday that it signed a contract for the management of part of the investment portfolio of Progress Fundusz Inwestycyjny Aktywow Niepublicznych (Progress FIZAN)

* The portfolio includes shares in Fabryka PZO sp. z o.o., Recycling Park sp. z o.o., and Recycling Park Loan Facility sp. z o.o

* The company will consolidate the results of the companies mentioned above into its financial statements as of Q4 of the current fiscal year

