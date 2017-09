July 3(Reuters) - Bioton SA :

* Said on Thursday it signed with HSBC Bank Polska SA two loan agreements for total value of 50 million zlotys ($13.26 million)

* The company needs to repay 10 million zlotys on June 30, 2016, 2 million zlotys on November 30, 2016 and 38 million zlotys in quarterly instalments by June 30, 2020

