BRIEF-Miraculum to raise 3 mln zlotys in series AD2 bonds
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 3, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Miraculum to raise 3 mln zlotys in series AD2 bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Miraculum SA :

* Said on Thursday that it resolved to issue 3,000 series AD2 bonds via a private offer at the issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($265)

* Signed a financing agreement with Wyzsza Szkola Pedagogiczna Janusza Korczaka in Warsaw (WSP, Janusz Korczak Pedagogical University in Warsaw), for 3 million zlotys over 5 years

* According to the agreement, WSP pledged to acquire Miraculum’s series AD2 convertible bonds

$1 = 3.7703 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

