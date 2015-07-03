FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Miraculum signs letter of intent on changing debt structure
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 3, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Miraculum signs letter of intent on changing debt structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3(Reuters) - Miraculum SA :

* Said on Thursday that it has signed with Distressed Assets Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety Aktywow Niepublicznych (DAFIZAN) and with Pioneer Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty (PIONEER) a letter of intent for a change of debt structure of Miraculum

* The letter of intent was signed on April 29 and its disclosing was delayed until July 2 as it could have had negative impact on the talks with the company’s creditors

* Says by now the shareholders resolved to issue bonds to be acquired by DAFIZAN and PIONEER

* On June 30 the company carried out private subscription of series S shares under which Rubid 1 sp. z o.o. acquired a total of 666,615 shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.