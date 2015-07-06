FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-I Grandi Viaggi summarises capital increase, 99.23 pct of shares subscribed
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 6, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-I Grandi Viaggi summarises capital increase, 99.23 pct of shares subscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6(Reuters) - I Grandi Viaggi SpA :

* Reported on Friday results of capital increase started on June 15 and finished on July 3

* Said 4,293,562 option rights were exercised for an overall of 42,935,620 of shares subscribed

* Said 99.23 percent of shares in offer were subscribed for total consideration of 19,836,256.44 euros ($21.86 million)

* Unsubscribed 0.77 percent of option rights to be offered on stock exchange at ratio 10 new shares for every option right at a price of 0.462 euro per share

Source text for Eikon: [ID:nBIA032c8, nBIA043ed]

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9075 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.