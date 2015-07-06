BRIEF-I Grandi Viaggi summarises capital increase, 99.23 pct of shares subscribed

July 6(Reuters) - I Grandi Viaggi SpA :
* Reported on Friday results of capital increase started on June 15 and finished on July 3
* Said 4,293,562 option rights were exercised for an overall of 42,935,620 of shares subscribed
* Said 99.23 percent of shares in offer were subscribed for total consideration of 19,836,256.44 euros ($21.86 million)
* Unsubscribed 0.77 percent of option rights to be offered on stock exchange at ratio 10 new shares for every option right at a price of 0.462 euro per share
Source text for Eikon: [ID:nBIA032c8, nBIA043ed]
