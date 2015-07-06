BRIEF-FAS allows Concern ROSSIUM to acquire control over FC URALSIB

July 7 (Reuters) - Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS):

* Said on Friday it approved Concern ROSSIUM LLC application for acquisition of 100 pct stake in Financial Corporation NIKoil and 85.98 pct voting shares in Financial Corporation URALSIB (FC URALSIB)

* Concern ROSSIUM will also acquire rights, which allow to determine conditions of entrepreneurial activity of URALSIB , and a number of other group companies

* Concern ROSSIUM is owned by Roman Avdeev and holds majority stake in Credit Bank of Moscow

Source text: bit.ly/1exchHE

