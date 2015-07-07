BRIEF-BPOINT lowers stake, buys new shares of Cloud Technologies

July 7 (Reuters) - Cloud Technologies :

* Said on Monday that BPOINT Ltd sold 350,000 of the company’s shares and reduced its stake to 4.76 pct from 13.1 pct on July 6

* BPOINT also acquired 150,000 of the company’s new series E shares which, following their registration, will give BPOINT further 3.45 pct stake in Cloud Technologies

* The newly issued shares were alloted to BPOINT via a private placement for 84 zlotys per share

* The new shares will increase the company’s capital by 15,000 zlotys ($3,900)

* The company raised 12.6 mln zlotys via the new share issue Source text for Eikon: and and

