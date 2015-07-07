FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AVTECH enters into agreement with Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG
#Switzerland Market Report
July 7, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AVTECH enters into agreement with Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Avtech Sweden publ AB :

* Said on Monday, had entered into an agreement with Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG(“airberlin”) related to the implementation of AVTECH’s Aventus NowCast Full Flight solution (“Aventus”), for airberlin’s operations into and between Berlin (Germany), Zurich (Switzerland), Antalya (Turkey) and Palma (Spain)

* Agreement is planned to run for two months, during which a joint analysis will be executed within airberlin’s operations between and at these four airports, in turn forming the basis for subsequent negotiations on potential long term delivery of the service to airberlin’s network

* Agreement has an insignificant direct contract value being an evaluation contract

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

