July 7 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG :

* Oddo Seydler Bank AG informed that via shares, its voting rights on Adler Real Estate AG have fallen below 30 pct, 25 pct, 20 pct, 15 pct, 10 pct, 5 pct and 3 pct threshold and on July 3 amounted to 0.00 pct Source text for Eikon:

