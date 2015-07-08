BRIEF-Bialetti Industrie board approves capital increase

July 8(Reuters) - Bialetti Industrie SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that its Board of Directors approved conditions of capital increase

* To issue up to 33,675,948 new ordinary shares without nominal value

* Shares to be offered to Bialetti shareholders at a ratio of 45 new shares for every 100 shares held at a price of 0.415 euro per share

* To raise up to 13,975,518.42 euros ($15.39 million) via capital increase

* Option rights to be exercised from July 13 to July 30

Source text: bit.ly/1Cn948q

Further company coverage: