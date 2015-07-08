FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deutsche Postbank AG: cash compensation for squeeze-out fixed at EUR 35.05 per share
#Financials
July 8, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Postbank AG: cash compensation for squeeze-out fixed at EUR 35.05 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8(Reuters) - Deutsche Postbank AG :

* Said on Tuesday Deutsche Bank AG confirmed an specified its formal request for a resolution to be passed to transfer shares held by minority shareholders of Deutsche Postbank AG to Deutsche Bank AG as majority shareholder in return for an adequate cash compensation

* Said that Deutsche Bank AG has determined the cash compensation for transfer of shares held by minority shareholders of Deutsche Postbank AG to Deutsche Bank AG at 35.05 euros ($38.59) for each no-par value registered share of Deutsche Postbank AG

$1 = 0.9083 euros Gdynia Newsroom

