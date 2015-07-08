FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Bwin.Party: falls on lower deal value fears
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 8, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Bwin.Party: falls on lower deal value fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Online gambling firm Bwin.Party down c.5 pct, one of the top percentage losers on the FTSE 250 midcap index

** Financial Times reported on Tuesday that GVC Holdings has offered about 900 million pounds for Bwin

** Deal value lower than analysts’ average expectation of around a billion pounds

** GVC said it was in continued talks with the co

** In November, Bwin said it was considering a range of proposals from interested parties

** Increasing tax & regulation across the gambling sector’s biggest markets has meant cos have begun to seek faster growth & more customers through online operations (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.