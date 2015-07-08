BUZZ-Bwin.Party: falls on lower deal value fears

** Online gambling firm Bwin.Party down c.5 pct, one of the top percentage losers on the FTSE 250 midcap index

** Financial Times reported on Tuesday that GVC Holdings has offered about 900 million pounds for Bwin

** Deal value lower than analysts’ average expectation of around a billion pounds

** GVC said it was in continued talks with the co

** In November, Bwin said it was considering a range of proposals from interested parties

** Increasing tax & regulation across the gambling sector's biggest markets has meant cos have begun to seek faster growth & more customers through online operations