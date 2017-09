July 8 (Reuters) - Metro Ticari ve Mali Yatirimlar Holding AS :

* To sell 80 percent in unit Metro Turizm Otelcilik for 28 million lira ($10.43 million) to Avrasya Petrol

* To sell remaining 16 percent stake in unit Metro Turizm Otelcilik to Efes Tur Seyahat for 5.6 million lira

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6850 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)