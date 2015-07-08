FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Two Zalando shareholders to sell 8.3 mln shares in company - bookrunners
#Financials
July 8, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Two Zalando shareholders to sell 8.3 mln shares in company - bookrunners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Two shareholders are to sell around 8.3 million shares in German fashion retailer Zalando SE :

* Holtzbrinck Ventures GmbH & Co. KG and AI European Holdings S.à.r.l to sell 8,272,850 shares in Zalando, or around 3.36 percent of Zalando share capital - bookrunners

* Holtzbrinck Ventures GmbH & Co. KG intends to place 6,300,000 shares, and AI European Holdings S.à r.l. intends to place 1,972,850 shares

* The Sellers have agreed to enter into 60-day lock-up commitments

* Accelerated bookbuild being run by Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
