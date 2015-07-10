FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive Q2 EBITDA down to EUR 26.1 mln
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
July 10, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive Q2 EBITDA down to EUR 26.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Reported on Thursday Q2 revenue of 266.0 million euros ($295.29 million) versus 254.4 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 26.1 million euros versus 28.0 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBIT loss 4.8 million euros versus profit 17.8 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBIT negatively impacted by goodwill write-off of 19.5 million euros related to decision to phase out the Headrest and Armrest business

* Sees Q3 revenue of about 240 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9008 euros Gdynia Newsroom

