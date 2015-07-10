FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Anheuser-Busch InBev unit prices $565,000,000 notes due 2045
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
July 10, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Anheuser-Busch InBev unit prices $565,000,000 notes due 2045

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA :

* Announced on Thursday that its unit Anheuser-Busch InBev Finance Inc. has completed the pricing of $565,000,000 aggregate principal amount of fixed rate notes due 2045

* The notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 4.6 pct and will mature on July 23, 2045

* The issuance is expected to close on July 23 subject to customary closing conditions and to be listed on the Taipei Exchange

* The net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes Source text: bit.ly/1J7zEzv

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.