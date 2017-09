July 10(Reuters) - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG <DMRE.DE >:

* Said on Thursday had concluded a contract to purchase a 94.9 pct interest in Kurfuerster Galerie GmbH, the owner of the Kurfuersten Galerie in Kassel

* Said parties had agreed not to disclose the purchase price or any additional details

