July 10, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Social Commerce Group decides to change subscription period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Social Commerce Group SE :

* Said on Thursday it approved the issue of new shares against cash contributions by utilizing the Authorized Capital 2014 I

* Company’s share capital will be increased from currently 1,420,000.00 euros by issuing 250,000 new no-par value bearer shares with a notional interest in the share capital of 1.00 euros per share against cash contributions at an issue price of 1.00 euros per share by 250,000.00 euros to 1,670,000.00 euros ($1.86 million)

* Subscription period is now set to run from July 13 to July 27

$1 = 0.8987 euros Gdynia Newsroom

