July 10 (Reuters) - Ortivus AB :

* Region Västra Götaland extends agreement for IT-support for heart healthcare

* Extends contract by 2 years starting July 1 with a total value of 8.3 million Swedish crowns ($982,295) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4496 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)