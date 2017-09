July 10 (Reuters) - St Dupont SA :

* Reported on Thursday total full year 2014/2015 revenue of 69.5 million euros ($77.3 million) versus 79.6 million euros a year ago

* Full year net loss group share is 2.5 million euros compared to a profit of 3.1 million euros a year ago

