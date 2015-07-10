FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NBI Bearings Europe H1 income after tax above initial estimates
July 10, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NBI Bearings Europe H1 income after tax above initial estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - NBI Bearings Europe SA :

* H1 total revenue 4.7 million euros ($5.3 million) versus 4.9 million euros estimated for the same period

* H1 EBITDA 1.1 million euros versus 1.0 million euros estimated for the same period

* H1 income after tax 333,600 euros versus 212,100 euros estimated for the same period

* Updates FY 2015 outlook

* Sees FY 2015 income after tax to exceed initial estimate

* Net debt down at end H1 at 3.16 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1CtoDf9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
