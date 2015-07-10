FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altamir holds a 3.5 pct stake in Capio's post-IPO capital
#Financials
July 10, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Altamir holds a 3.5 pct stake in Capio's post-IPO capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Altamir SCA :

* Says it sold part of its holding for approximately 9 million euros ($10.1 million) and holds a 3.5 pct share in company’s capital post-IPO, not 3.3 pct as the company stated on July 7

* Announces initial public offering of one of its directly owned portfolio companies, Capio Group Services AB

* Capio’s shares were admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm exchange on 30 june (ticker: CAPIO)

* The 2,334 million Swedish crowns ($276.83 million) transaction is made up of a 750 million crowns capital increase and sale of shares by existing shareholders for 1,584 million crowns

* On basis of an IPO price of 48.5 euros per share, Capio’s market capitalisation represents 6,846 million crowns

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4313 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
