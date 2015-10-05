FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GLG Pharma registers name change; updates on reverse merger transaction
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GLG Pharma registers name change; updates on reverse merger transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - GLG Pharma SA (former M10 SA) :

* Said on Friday that on Sept. 28, the court in Lodz, Poland, registered the changes in the company’s statute, including the company’s name change to GLG Pharma SA from M10 SA

* The court in Lodz registered also the company’s capital increase via issue of series E shares to shareholders of GLG Pharma Europe Sp. z o.o.

* After capital increase, GLG Pharma, LLC is majority shareholder of the company

* The changes in the company’s statute are due to the completion of another stage of the reverse merger

* Plans to close reverse merger in few weeks after signing of the final agreement of acquisition of 100 percent stake in GLG Pharma Europe Sp. z o.o.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.