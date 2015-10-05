BRIEF-GLG Pharma LCC buys 90 mln shares, Astoria Capital buys 30 mln shares of GLG Pharma

Oct 5 (Reuters) - GLG Pharma SA (former M10 SA) :

* Said on Friday that in transaction on Sept. 28 GLG Pharma LCC acquired 90 million shares of GLG Pharma SA representing 60 percent stake

* After registration of GLG Pharma’s capital increase via issue of series E shares and acquisition of 30 million shares, Astoria Capital SA holds 37,228,001 shares of GLG Pharma representing 24.81 percent stake

* Prior to transaction, conducted on Sept. 28, Astoria Capital SA held 7,228,001 shares of GLG Pharma representing about 40.16 percent stake in company

* Astoria Capital SA is unit of Quark Ventures LLC

