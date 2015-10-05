BRIEF-PSB Finance announces tender offer for $457 mln bonds

Oct 5 (Reuters) - PSB Finance SA :

* Says has launched invitations to eligible holders of the outstanding notes for $406.973 million due 2019 and $333.367 million due 2021 to tender their notes for purchase by PSB Finance SA (the Offeror) for cash

* The notes were issued (but with limited recourse to) for the purpose of financing a corresponding subordinated loan to Promsvyazbank (the Borrower)

* Intends to purchase the 2019 notes on an “any and all” basis; and the 2021 notes up to the maximum acceptance amount of up to $50 million

* It will pay $1,000 per $1,000 in principal amount of the 2019 notes accepted for purchase and $900 per $1,000 in principal amount of the 2021 notes accepted for purchase

* The offeror will additionally pay an amount equal to accrued and unpaid interest in respect of all notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the offeror

