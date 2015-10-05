FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PSB Finance announces tender offer for $457 mln bonds
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2015 / 2:14 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PSB Finance announces tender offer for $457 mln bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - PSB Finance SA :

* Says has launched invitations to eligible holders of the outstanding notes for $406.973 million due 2019 and $333.367 million due 2021 to tender their notes for purchase by PSB Finance SA (the Offeror) for cash

* The notes were issued (but with limited recourse to) for the purpose of financing a corresponding subordinated loan to Promsvyazbank (the Borrower)

* Intends to purchase the 2019 notes on an “any and all” basis; and the 2021 notes up to the maximum acceptance amount of up to $50 million

* It will pay $1,000 per $1,000 in principal amount of the 2019 notes accepted for purchase and $900 per $1,000 in principal amount of the 2021 notes accepted for purchase

* The offeror will additionally pay an amount equal to accrued and unpaid interest in respect of all notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the offeror

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:,

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.