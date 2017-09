Oct 6 (Reuters) - Medtech SA :

* Q1 revenue 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million), up 77.6 pct

* Cash position as of Sept. 30, 2015 of 10.9 million euros in line with company forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)