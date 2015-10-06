BRIEF-Hawe, Mediatel announce term sheet between group companies and creditors

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Hawe SA and Mediatel SA :

* Said on Monday that a term sheet for debt restructuring of Hawe’s capital group was signed to establish the terms for the conclusion of a future agreement for restructuring (restructuring agreement) of the claims described in the standstill agreement [ID: nFWN11L017]

* Parties of term sheet are Hawe SA, HAWE Telekom Sp. z o.o. and Mediatel SA as debtors and Agencja Rozwoju Przemyslu SA (ARP) and Alior Bank SA as creditors

* Under the term sheet, the restructuring agreement will be signed until Oct. 20 between the term sheet parties as well as other creditors that join the restructuring agreement

* The restructuring agreement will be implemented if the entities representing at least 90 percent or more of claims of the bondholders subscribe for new bonds issued by HAWE Telekom Sp. z o.o. before conclusion of the restructuring agreement

* The restructuring agreement will be implemented through, among others, bond issue (new bonds) by HAWE Telekom Sp. z o.o. to Hawe and Hawe Telekom bondholders and Open Finance Obligacji Przedsiebiorstw FIZAN; the settlement with respect to claims of ARP and Alior Bank and conclusion of an agreement between debtors and creditors regulating ranking of creditors and holders of new bonds

