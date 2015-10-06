FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OMZ to sell stake in Uralmashplant to Gazprombank unit
#Financials
October 6, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-OMZ to sell stake in Uralmashplant to Gazprombank unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 06 (Reuters) - OMZ PJSC :

* Said on Monday it approved transactions to divest its stakes in Uralmash Machine-Building Corporation and Uralmashplant

* A 59.03 pct stake in Uralmash Machine-Building Corporation will be first sold to its wholly owned subsidiary Gruppa Khimmash for 25.0 million roubles, and then to Gazprombank unit, Gazprombank - Assets Management for the same amount

* A 46.65 pct of stake in Uralmashplant will be first sold to Gruppa Khimmash for 37.5 million roubles and then to Gazprombank unit, Gazprombank - Assets Management for the same amount

Source text: bit.ly/1jLR5R6

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

