BUZZ-Acacia Mining: Subdued Q3 production hits stock
October 6, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Acacia Mining: Subdued Q3 production hits stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Gold miner Acacia Mining hits lowest in almost a yr after co says Q3 production was lower than expected

** Says lower-grade ores mined at its Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi mines in Tanzania

** Q3 production 164,000 ounces vs 190,986 ounces a year ago

** “With the Acacia story all about bringing Buly (Bulyanhulu) to account, this is a significant set-back, and likely to bring our numbers down despite the fact that Q4 looks better.” Numis analysts said (recommendation under review)

** Miner expects FY production to be around last year’s level of 718,851 ounces

** Stock down 15.5 pct & bottom performer on the FTSE All Share Mining Index, FTSE All Share Index and the FTSE Mid 250 Index

Reuters Messaging: noor.hussain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

