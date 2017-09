Oct 6 (Reuters) - Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):

* Carrefoursa Carrefour completes mandatory bid for Kiler Alisveris shares as of October 5

* Carrefoursa Carrefour’s share in Kiler Alisveris reaches to 97.27 pct Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)