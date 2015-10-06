FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spot FX trading on Thomson Reuters platforms drops from 5-mth high
October 6, 2015

Spot FX trading on Thomson Reuters platforms drops from 5-mth high

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Daily spot trading volumes on foreign exchange platforms run by Thomson Reuters fell more than 8 percent in September from a month ago, the company said on Tuesday, as some of the volatility created by China’s yuan devaluation waned.

The numbers from the New York-listed company also showed the total daily volumes across all types of trading, including swaps, forwards and options, inched up to $365 billion from $364 billion the previous month, but down from $418 billion in September 2014.

Average daily spot trading dropped to $109 billion in September, retreating from a five-month high of $119 billion in August, and down 24.3 percent from the same month last year when volumes surged due to the uncertainty generated from a referendum in Scotland.

Volumes jumped in August this year after China shocked markets by devaluing its currency and triggered worries about a global slowdown. That forced many investors to unwind risky trades funded in the low-yielding yen and the euro and seek safety in more liquid assets like German Bunds and Treasuries. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

