BRIEF-Sberbank 9-month net profit under RAS declines to RUB 144.4 billion

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Sberbank of Russia :

* 9-Month net profit under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 144.4 billion roubles ($2.29 billion) versus 286.7 billion roubles year ago

* 9-Month net interest income under RAS of 532.6 billion roubles, down 16.3 pct versus year ago

* 9-Month total provision charges under RAS of 303.7 billion roubles versus 217.8 billion roubles year ago

* Overdue loans in September decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 2.9 pct Source text: bit.ly/1L5IlMv

($1 = 63.0300 roubles)