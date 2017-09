Oct 7 (Reuters) - Apollo Aviation Group:

* Raises $833 mln for SASOF III

* Amount raised is well in excess of SASOF III’s $750 mln target

* SASOF III will seek to buy mid-life commercial aircraft and engines for lease, immediate disassembly and resale of systems, components & parts

* Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised Apollo Aviation in connection with the formation of SASOF III