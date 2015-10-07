REFILE-BRIEF-Ukrainian Milkiland sells Ostankino Dairy Combine in Russia - sources

(Corrects name of Ostankino Dairy Combine in headline and body text.)

* A major dairy producer in Ukraine and Russia Milkiland is seeking a buyer for its Russian asset pledged for a credit, Ostankino Dairy Combine, two sources told Reuters, one of which named a price of about $55-65 million

* Ostankino Dairy Combine has been put up for sale for 6-7 EBITDA, which is about $55-65 million and the asset is being offered by Unicredit Bank, one source familiar with the offer told Reuters

* The second source, involved in the sale process, reaffirmed that the sale is handled by Unicredit and explained that for Milkiland “it has become difficult to service the debt of $100 million and the company wants to sell the plant together with the debt”

* The source doesn’t know what price the company wants to get for the asset

* Milkiland representative has not replied yet to a written request for comment by Reuters

* Unicredit’s representative in Russia declined to comment in response to a Reuters inquiry

* One of the sources said the sale process has just begun thus there is no possible buyers yet

* According to Milkiland statement, at the beginning of 2012 the company received a syndicated credit for over $100 million secured with a 94 pct stake in Ostankino Diary Combine at UniCredit and Raiffeissen Bank for four years

* In late August the company said it was in talks with creditors (UniCredit Bank Austria and Raiffeissen Bank AO) on the debt restructuring scheme

* H1 2015 EBITDA of the Russian division was 5.3 million euros ($5.96 million), up 11 pct year on year, while EBITDA of the entire holding was 6.4 million euros

* Russia has shown better results in the group thanks to stable volume of milk processing and raise in prices for finished goods due to inflation, the company’s report says

* According to chairman of the management board of the national union of milk producers, Andrey Danilenko, Ostankino Dairy Combine is in the top 20 of dairy producers in Russia

