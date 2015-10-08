FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-THERAMetrics announces new, radical restructuring plan
October 8, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-THERAMetrics announces new, radical restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8(Reuters) - THERAMetrics Holding AG :

* Announces new and radical restructuring plan

* Approves comprehensive restructuring plan designed to rapidly and substantially reduce cash needs of the company

* Plan includes drastic and immediate headcount reductions, consolidation of historically decentralized functions, and sale of real estate

* Board of directors has asked management to approach certain potential investors, including company’s major shareholders, to negotiate terms of possible cash contribution, which would fund aforementioned plan

* Board has set a final deadline at Oct. 16 for securing the necessary financial commitments

* If company fails to secure financial resources necessary to carry out this plan, board of directors will consider its remaining options, which include the winding down of operations and, as last resort, bankruptcy

Source text: bit.ly/1jPmVfG

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

