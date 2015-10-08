FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES cuts forecasts for business year 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8(Reuters) - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG :

* Said on Wednesday cut forecasts for business year 2015

* No longer thinks that it is probable for new orders for the BLULINE II to be received in the next couple of months

* Talks about new production technology for upcoming disc generation do not foreshadow any progress at the moment

* Lack of expected new orders for Blu-ray impacts sales and in particular earnings expectations considerably

* Course of business in Solar segment is broadly in line with forecast, so that target of doubling previous year’s level of sales in segment can be achieved probably

