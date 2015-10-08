FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Nigeria interbank overnight rate falls to 5-year low as funds buy bonds
October 8, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Nigeria interbank overnight rate falls to 5-year low as funds buy bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects alert, headline and story to show that rate fell to 5-year low, not record low)

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - LAGOS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s interbank overnight lending rate fell to a five-year low on Thursday, hit by excess liquidity in the market that spurred renewed bond buying from commercial lenders and pension funds, traders said.

The overnight lending rate halved to 1 percent from the previous day. It had hovered around a three-month low of 3 percent last week after the central bank repaid matured open market bills and did not issue fresh ones to mop up the funds, in a bid to keep borrowing costs low.

Yields on 10-year government bonds fell 71 basis points on Thursday to 13.59 percent as the excess liquidity filtered into the bond market. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

