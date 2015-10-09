BRIEF-BankNordik to sell its Icelandic insurance business

Oct 9(Reuters) - BankNordik P/F :

* Entered into a conditional sales agreement with Iceland’s Arion Bank in respect of 51 percent of the shares in its wholly-owned insurance business Vørur

* Arion Bank and BankNordik intend to issue a put and call option, enabling BankNordik to sell the remaining minority of shares to Arion Bank in 2017

* Says combined agreed price for all shares in Vørur is 37.3 million euros ($42.1 million)

* Expects both transactions to be recognised in the financial statements for Q4 2015 or Q1 2016

* Says expects proceeds of not less than 60 million Danish crowns from the sale of the Vørur shares

* To pay an amount corresponding to the increase in the bank’s core equity resulting from the sale as dividend to the shareholders and expects such an increase to amount to not less than 100 million crowns

* Payment of dividends related put and call option may be postponed to 2017

