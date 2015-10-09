FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kerdos Group unit won't buy stakes in Meng Drogerie+
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 9, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kerdos Group unit won't buy stakes in Meng Drogerie+

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Kerdos Group SA :

* Said on Thursday its unit DC Service GmbH terminated contracts with BB Royal Holding SA and Dawid Sukacz concerning acquisition of 38.47 percent and 12.32 percent stake in Meng Drogerie+ SA respectively

* Contracts were terminated due to problem in finalising payments for stakes

* Agreements were signed on Aug. 10

* Additionally, DC Service sold to BB Royal Holding 1,800 shares of Meng Drogerie+ for 180,000 euros ($203,022.00)

$1 = 0.8866 euros Gdynia Newsroom

