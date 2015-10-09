BRIEF-Prelios finalizes spin-off of non-core assets and investments

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Prelios SpA :

* Said on Thursday that the board finalised the spin-off of non-core assets and investments called Project Centauro approved on Aug. 6

* Signed an agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, Pirelli & C SpA and Unicredit SpA for the implementation of the spin-off and signed an agreement with lending banks to restructure the debt

* To confer on a newco its investment business unit and a portion of the overall corporate debt for 174 million euros ($197.39 million) and to provide the newco with 20 million euros in cash

* Intesa Sanpaolo, Pirelli and Unicredit to join the newco through a reserved capital increase of 12 million euros

* The entry of the new shareholders in the newco will lead to the loss of control on the newco by Prelios and the consequent deconsolidation of the newco

* Signs agreement for the acquisiton of a 10 percent stake in Prelios SGR held by Intesa Sanpaolo

* To increase its share capital by 66.5 million euros via options to shareholders by the end of the year

* Lending banks to guarantee on the non opted stock in the capital increase

* 66.5 million euro capital increase includes 48 million euros to repay corporate debt, 12 million euros of cash to Prelios and 6.5 million euros for the acquisition of a 10 percent stake in Prelios SGR held by Intesa Sanpaolo

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: